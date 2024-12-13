Curt Cignetti Earns Home Depot National Coach of the Year Award

Indiana University football head coach Curt Cignetti has added another accolade to his remarkable debut season, earning the prestigious Home Depot National Coach of the Year Award. This honor comes on the heels of the Hoosiers’ historic 11-1 season, which saw them secure their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Cignetti’s leadership has transformed the program, taking the Hoosiers from a 3-8 record in 2023 to becoming one of the top teams in college football this year. Indiana’s success includes a program-best eight Big Ten wins, an achievement that has solidified their spot among the conference’s elite. Cignetti is the fourth Indiana coach to win a national Coach of the Year award, joining legends like Bo McMillin, John Pont, and Tom Allen.

The Hoosiers will take on Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff on December 20th at 8 p.m. The game will air live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com, giving fans the chance to follow this historic team on their postseason journey.