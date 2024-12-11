Crusaders Split in Martinsville

The Columbus Christian boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Martinsville Tabernacle, with the girls cruising to a dominant win and the boys falling in a nail-biter.

The Lady Crusaders took control after a tied first quarter, pulling away for a 55-32 victory. Emma Murray lit up the scoreboard with 23 points, while Katie Bond added 12. Olivia Wise and Belle Blair each chipped in eight as Columbus Christian improved to 7-4.

On the boys’ side, the Crusaders battled until the final buzzer but came up just short, falling 41-40. Elijah Fields led the way with 17 points, and Adam Haines contributed 12. Despite the loss, the Crusaders showcased plenty of fight and will look to rebound in their next contest.