Crimson Pride Makes History in First-Ever Men’s Basketball Program Victory

The IU Columbus men’s basketball team shattered their winless streak Thursday night, defeating Marian University 83-77 in a historic performance. For the Crimson Pride, it was more than just a victory—it was a statement.

Led by sophomore standout Ben Sylva, a Columbus East alum, the Pride took control from the opening tip and never trailed. Sylva’s stat line was nothing short of sensational: 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Owen Law, a Jennings County product, followed suit with 18 points and 10 rebounds, giving IU Columbus a dynamic one-two punch that Marian couldn’t contain.

The Crimson Pride stormed to an early 14-point lead in the first half, using hot shooting and solid defense to keep the Knights at bay. Marian mounted a comeback late in the half, cutting the lead to four by the break, but the Pride weathered the storm. Key buckets from Sylva and Law, coupled with clutch free throws from Bobby Wonnell, sealed the game in the closing minutes.

Gavin Dowling was a force in the paint, snagging 11 rebounds, dishing five assists, and blocking two shots. His gritty performance on both ends of the floor anchored the Pride’s defense during crucial stretches.

With their first win in the books, IU Columbus now has momentum heading into their Jan. 4 matchup against Brescia.