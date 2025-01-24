Crimson Pride Basketball Looks to Rebound in Rio Grande Showdown

After being swept by Shawnee State on Thursday, the IU Columbus Crimson Pride basketball squads are looking to shake off the losses and hit the road with renewed energy for Saturday’s doubleheader against Rio Grande.

The men’s team played a solid first half against Shawnee State, holding a 32-30 lead at the break. However, they couldn’t hold the momentum in the second half, falling 81-73. Deylon Johnson was a slam dunk off the bench, scoring a team-high 24 points. Jennings County graduate Owen Law chipped in 21 points, and Damontae Thompson filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals. Despite the loss, the Crimson Pride showed sparks of brilliance that they’ll aim to carry into Saturday’s matchup.

On the women’s side, Shawnee State’s relentless offense proved too much, with IU Columbus falling 100-33. Amaya Collins and Tatum McFarland each scored 10 points, while Trinity Tatlock snagged 7 rebounds in the effort. The Pride will look to regroup and turn the tide in Rio Grande. The men tip off at 1 PM, followed by the women at 3 PM.