Columbus North’s Hank Lin Nominated for MaxPreps Athlete of the Week

Columbus North senior Hank Lin has capped off an unforgettable tennis season by being nominated for the MaxPreps Indiana Athlete of the Week. After going undefeated at 27-0 and becoming the first boys’ tennis player from Columbus North to win the state singles title, Lin has certainly made his mark. His season included a stunning array of victories, ultimately culminating in the state title match at Park Tudor, where he solidified his place in Columbus North history.

Lin’s journey has been extraordinary, with this nomination celebrating his incredible achievement. Supporters can cast their votes for Hank through Monday, November 4, showing support for a historic season by one of the state’s standout athletes.