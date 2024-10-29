Columbus North’s Hank Lin Clinches Historic State Tennis Title

Columbus North senior Hank Lin capped off a perfect season with a thrilling victory at the state tennis championships, becoming the first boys’ player in Columbus North history to win the singles title. Lin, who finished his season an impeccable 27-0, was unstoppable on his journey to the top. After tasting defeat in last year’s final, Lin returned to the state stage more focused than ever, powering through his quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Terre Haute North’s James Belmar.

On Saturday, Lin faced Fairfield’s Garrett Stoltzfus in the semifinal, where his strategy of mixing slices with baseline drives proved too much for Stoltzfus, leading to a 6-2, 6-3 win. Lin’s final opponent, Center Grove’s Tyler Lane, posed a familiar challenge as the two had met earlier in the season. Lin started strong, taking a commanding lead and ultimately securing the title with a 6-4, 6-2 finish. His serve breaks in each set were instrumental, and his aggressive net play kept his opponent on the defensive. For Lin, it was a well-earned victory that cemented his legacy at Columbus North. Congrats to Hank and the Bull Dogs for bringing home the gold!