Columbus North Wrestling Weekend Wrap-Up

Columbus North Wrestling Battles to 14th at Evansville Mater Dei Classic

The Columbus North boys wrestling team demonstrated grit and determination over the weekend, earning a 14th-place finish at the highly competitive Evansville Mater Dei Classic. Competing against some of the top programs in the state, the Bull Dogs tallied 60 team points with standout performances by individual wrestlers leading the charge.

Tournament Highlights

The Evansville Mater Dei Classic is one of Indiana’s most prestigious high school wrestling tournaments, featuring elite competition and challenging brackets. Despite the tough field, the Bull Dogs showcased their skills, with several wrestlers placing and adding valuable points to the team total.

Top Performers:

Asher Ratliff (157 lbs): Ratliff led the way for North, finishing second in his weight class. Ratliff’s dominant performance included multiple victories, with his only loss coming in the championship match. His combination of technical ability and tenacity earned him a standout finish.

Evan Saevre (190 lbs): Saevre placed fourth, showcasing his strength and determination. He battled through the consolation rounds, picking up critical victories to secure his spot on the podium.

Justice Thornton (138 lbs): Thornton's efforts landed him a fifth-place finish. His aggressive style and ability to capitalize on opportunities made him a tough opponent throughout the tournament.

Other Placers:

113 lbs: James Brown (0-2)

James Brown (0-2) 120 lbs: Nolan Riley (1-2)

Nolan Riley (1-2) 126 lbs: Ty Brueche (1-2)

Ty Brueche (1-2) 132 lbs: Emmanuel Sanchez (0-2)

Emmanuel Sanchez (0-2) 150 lbs: Luke Spurgeon (1-2)

Luke Spurgeon (1-2) 165 lbs: Eric Streeval (2-2)

Eric Streeval (2-2) 175 lbs: Hank Payne (0-2)

Hank Payne (0-2) 215 lbs: Jonathan Morales (1-2)

Jonathan Morales (1-2) 285 lbs: Servando Lozano (0-2)

Team Effort

The Bull Dogs’ success stemmed from their collective perseverance. Wrestlers like Eric Streeval (165 lbs) and Jonathan Morales (215 lbs) contributed with hard-fought matches that earned valuable team points. While some wrestlers didn’t advance deep into their brackets, their determination and effort exemplified the team’s competitive spirit.

Looking Ahead

Columbus North’s performance at the Evansville Mater Dei Classic provides valuable experience as the team prepares for the Conference Indiana schedule and postseason tournaments. The Bull Dogs will next compete at Seymour on Thursday, January 9, followed by the JV Invitational on January 4. With strong leadership from wrestlers like Ratliff and Saevre, North aims to build on their momentum and continue making strides this season.