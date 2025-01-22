Columbus North Wrestling Celebrates Senior Night with Victory

The Columbus North wrestling team made Senior Night a memorable one, defeating Salem 44-24 in a hard-fought meet. The Bull Dogs relied on a combination of experienced seniors and rising stars to secure the win.

Two-time state qualifier Justice Thornton wasted no time, pinning his opponent in the first period at 138 pounds. Asher Ratliff (157), Luke Spurgeon (150), and Evan Saevre (195) all delivered pins to add to the Bull Dogs’ tally. Jackson Haston provided late-match drama with a third-period pin at 165 pounds, while Keyshon Osborn secured a technical fall at heavyweight.

The most exciting bout of the night came at 175 pounds, where Skyler Burns battled through three overtimes to claim a 5-3 decision. The match showcased Burns’ grit and determination, a testament to the hard work he’s put in this season.

The Bull Dogs will have an 11-day break to prepare for the Jennings County Sectional, where they’ll aim to carry this momentum into the postseason.