Columbus North Wrestlers Face Tough Competition Against Center Grove

The Columbus North wrestling team went up against No. 3-ranked Center Grove on Wednesday, falling 78-0 in a challenging meet. While the team came up short on the scoreboard, individual efforts shone through in the face of a dominant opponent.

At 285 pounds, Keyshon Osborne put up a determined fight, pushing his match to a decision before falling 8-2.

Meanwhile, younger wrestlers gained valuable experience against one of the state’s toughest programs. Despite the result, the Bull Dogs displayed resilience and will look to regroup in their next meet as they continue building toward a competitive season.