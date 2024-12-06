Columbus North Wrestlers Battle Perry Meridian

The Columbus North wrestling team faced a tough opponent in perennial powerhouse Perry Meridian but showed plenty of grit despite a 44-27 loss. The Bull Dogs were hamstrung by forfeiting three weight classes, gifting the Falcons 18 points from the outset. However, North wrestled with tenacity, outscoring Perry Meridian in matches that took place on the mat.

Asher Ratliff and Jackson Haston led the charge with dominant pins, while Eric Streeval and Jon Morales added hard-fought victories. Even in defeat, the Bull Dogs showed their bite, setting a strong foundation for the challenges ahead. North will look to rebound in tomorrow’s Cathedral 6-Way tournament, where they’ll test their mettle against some of Indiana’s best teams, including Warren Central and Avon.