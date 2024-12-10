Columbus North Thorn Running Club Shines at National Meet

The Columbus North Thorn Running Club delivered an outstanding performance at the RunningLane National Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, with both the boys and girls teams earning podium finishes in the Gold Championship races.

The girls team, led by Kyleigh Wolf, finished third overall, marking the first time a Columbus North girls team has reached the podium in the event’s six-year history. Wolf set a personal best with a time of 18:35, finishing 63rd. Teammates Carys Glyn-Jones and Tristan Works followed closely, while Adira Sluder and Emma Lowther capped off the scoring with strong finishes.

The boys team also earned a third-place finish, with Jace Works leading the way in 45th place, clocking in at 15:25. Neal White, Justin Reckers, and Jonathan Klaus all posted impressive times to secure the podium spot.

In the Boys Silver race, the Thorn team finished as runners-up, just 15 points shy of victory. Joseph Day broke his own freshman record, finishing with a time of 16:18.

This incredible showing highlights the depth and talent of Columbus North cross-country and reaffirms its status as one of the premier programs in the nation.