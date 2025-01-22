Columbus North Swimmers Dominate Jennings County

The Columbus North Bull Frogs showcased their prowess in the pool last night with a commanding sweep of Jennings County. The boys cruised to a 117-42 victory, while the girls claimed a decisive 132-47 win.

On the boys’ side, Hudson Clock led the charge with wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Diego Cotero Tapia added two victories, dominating the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Isaac Niewedde claimed the 200 freestyle, while Dagan Kleffman took top honors in diving. The Bull Frogs swept all three relays, demonstrating their depth across the board.

The girls also delivered a standout performance, with Cora Tregoning and Mridula Muthukumaran taking center stage.

Tregoning won the 200 individual medley, and Muthukumaran triumphed in the 200 freestyle. Other individual winners included Brooklyn Pendleton in the 100 butterfly, Sanchita Ponnathpur in the 500 freestyle, and Sanaa Kulkarni in the 100 breaststroke. Like the boys, the girls swept the relay events. Jennings County saw strong performances from Alyssa Monnin, who won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Harmony Ernstes, who claimed first in diving.

Both Columbus North teams look poised for continued success as the season progresses, with their depth and consistency setting them apart from the competition.