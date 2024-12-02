Columbus North Swimmers Battle North Central in Metric Competition

The Columbus North swimming teams faced a strong challenge against North Central over the weekend in a meet held with metric race distances. While the Bull Frogs came up short in the team scores, there were plenty of individual performances to celebrate.

Boys Swimming Highlights

The Bull Frogs boys team was led by standout swimmer Diego Cotero Tapia, who took first place in both the 200-meter freestyle (1:51.48) and the 100-meter butterfly (54.66). Cotero Tapia’s speed in the water kept North Central on their toes, earning Columbus North critical points.

Diver Dagan Kleffman added to the team’s success, winning the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 175.85. Other strong performances included Aarush Mahato, who finished second in the 200-meter individual medley (2:18.55), and Eli Varchenko, who claimed second in the grueling 400-meter freestyle (5:59.34).

Relays also showcased the Bull Frogs’ depth, with the 4×50 medley relay team finishing a close second in 1:51.21, pushing North Central to their limits.

Girls Swimming Highlights

On the girls’ side, Mridula Muthukumaran was the star, winning the 100-meter butterfly in 1:03.09 and finishing second in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:18.78. Her versatility in the pool continues to anchor the Bull Frogs’ success.

Distance swimmer Cora Tregoning also stood out, securing second place in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:55.37. These performances showcased the resilience and determination of Columbus North’s athletes, even in the face of tough competition.

While North Central took home the team victories, the Bull Frogs demonstrated their ability to compete in both individual events and team relays. These early-season results highlight the potential for growth and success as the season progresses.