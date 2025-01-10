Columbus North Swimmers Battle Bloomington North

In a tightly contested meet, the Columbus North girls swim team narrowly fell to Bloomington North 95-90, while the boys were overpowered 133-47.

For the girls, Mridula Muthukumaran was in top form, winning the 200 IM (2:18.66) and 100 butterfly (1:02.37). She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay team, joined by Advika Badve, Sanaa Kulkarni, and Brooklyn Pendleton, to victory with a time of 1:50.34.

On the boys’ side, Diego Cotero Tapia delivered a win in the 200 freestyle (1:53.74), and Dagan Kleffman earned top honors in diving with a score of 169.45.