Columbus North Lady Bulldogs Stay Undefeated with Win Over Mooresville

The Columbus North Lady Bulldogs continued their strong start to the season, improving to 2-0 after a 50-31 road victory over Mooresville. North’s offense was led by Kaylie Harmon, who scored a game-high 18 points. Avery Johnson added 11 points, showing her ability to contribute consistently. Hadassah Hurt chipped in with nine points, while Ava Wilson contributed seven points, adding depth to North’s scoring efforts.

Although Columbus North led by only three points at halftime, the Lady Bulldogs surged in the second half, tightening their defense and capitalizing on Mooresville’s mistakes. This win not only keeps North undefeated but sets a confident tone as they head into their next game. Don’t forget to join Jonathan Titus and me on Thursday for Game 2 of our doubleheader, as Columbus North takes on the Martinsville Lady Artesians. Tune in to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM at 7 p.m. for pregame coverage, with tipoff at 7:30.