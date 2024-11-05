Columbus North Lady Bull Dogs: Experienced Squad Primed for a Strong Season

The Columbus North Lady Bull Dogs enter the season with high expectations and a lineup ready to contend for both the Conference Indiana and sectional titles. Returning key players from last season, North has a strong foundation in place and is poised to make an impact in every game.

Leading the team is senior guard Hadassah Hurt, who returns from injury and is ready to make a big impact with her scoring ability, ball-handling, and leadership on the court. Hurt’s presence will be felt as she orchestrates North’s offense and takes on tough defensive matchups. Sophomore guards Kaylie Harmon and Avery Johnson add a layer of agility and defensive tenacity to the backcourt, helping to control the pace of the game. Senior forward Sydney Johnson provides physicality and rebounding power, giving the Lady Bull Dogs an edge in close matchups. Juniors Kenna Conrad and Paige Terry are set to round out this experienced lineup, offering additional shooting, defensive support, and versatility.

With a challenging schedule ahead, the Lady Bull Dogs are ready to face top teams and compete at a high level. Their combination of skill, experience, and leadership positions them as a strong contender this season, with eyes set on both conference and sectional success.