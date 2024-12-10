Columbus North Lady Bull Dogs Aim to Extend Perfect Season

The Columbus North girls basketball team returns to action tonight, hosting the Brownsburg Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Gym. North is riding an undefeated 8-0 start to the season, thanks to a stifling defense and balanced scoring. They’re coming off a dominant 55-31 victory over Terre Haute South, where Kaylie Harmon led the charge with 21 points, while Kenna Conrad added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Brownsburg enters the game with a strong 7-2 record, winning five of their last six contests. This showdown promises to be a battle of two well-coached and disciplined teams. Can the Lady Bull Dogs defend their home court and extend their perfect record to 9-0? Don’t miss tonight’s marquee matchup on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, or online at 1010wcsi.com for live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m.

Other high school basketball action tonight includes: