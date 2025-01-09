Columbus North Gymnastics Vaults to Season-Opening Victory

The Columbus North gymnastics team kicked off its season with a dominant 109.525 to 93.4 victory over Franklin Central on Wednesday. The Bull Dogs’ score was nearly two points higher than their best mark from last season, signaling a strong start to the new year.

Reese Euler stole the show, winning the all-around title with a stellar score of 38.025. She also claimed first place on bars (9.45), beam (9.75), floor (9.5), and tied for first on vault (9.3). Hayden Harper joined Euler on the podium, tying for first on vault and finishing second in the all-around with a score of 35.375.

The Bull Dogs’ depth was evident, with standout performances from Ellie McIntier, Hannah Perry, and Peyton Hewitt contributing to the team’s success. Columbus North looks poised for a strong season as they build on this impressive opener.