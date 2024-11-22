Columbus North Girls Wrestlers Shine at Jennings County Scramble

The Columbus North girls wrestling team showcased their skills at Thursday’s Jennings County Scramble. Vika Konovalenko led the Bull Dogs with a perfect 3-0 record at 125 pounds, pinning all three of her opponents in impressive fashion. Reggie Holguin (145) and Aubreigh Campbell (170) each added a win to contribute to the team’s strong showing.

The Bull Dogs are building momentum as they head into a busy stretch of the season. For more local sports results, visit the Local Sports tab on our website.