Columbus North Girls Wrestlers Shine at Jennings County Scramble

Kevin Kelley
The Columbus North girls wrestling team showcased their skills at Thursday’s Jennings County Scramble. Vika Konovalenko led the Bull Dogs with a perfect 3-0 record at 125 pounds, pinning all three of her opponents in impressive fashion. Reggie Holguin (145) and Aubreigh Campbell (170) each added a win to contribute to the team’s strong showing.
The Bull Dogs are building momentum as they head into a busy stretch of the season.