Columbus North Girls Shine at Turkey Tussle Wrestling Tournament
The Columbus North girls’ wrestling team brought their competitive edge to the Turkey Tussle in Jeffersonville, delivering strong individual performances. Vika Konovalenko led the Bull Dogs with a 2-0 record at 125 pounds, showcasing her technical skills and dominance on the mat.
At 140 pounds, Arabella Fortino battled her way to a 1-1 finish, while Aubreigh Campbell, Laila Lucas, and Fatima Aguilar also posted 1-1 records in their respective weight classes. The team’s efforts highlighted the growth of girls’ wrestling at Columbus North and set the tone for a promising season ahead.