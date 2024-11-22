Columbus North Girls Basketball Stays Undefeated

The Columbus North Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-0 with a hard-fought 47-40 victory over New Albany on Thursday. A balanced scoring effort highlighted the win, with eight players contributing points. Kaylie Harmon led the charge with 15 points, while Ava Wilson added nine off the bench.

North’s depth proved to be the difference, with the bench outscoring New Albany’s reserves 13-4. The Bulldogs built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and held off a late surge by the Bulldogs, thanks to clutch free-throw shooting and strong defensive plays down the stretch.

