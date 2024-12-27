Columbus North Girls Basketball Set to Shine in the Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic

The Columbus North Bull Dogs girls’ basketball team is ready to ring in the New Year with a strong performance in the prestigious Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic at Scottsburg Senior High School on Friday, December 27. Coming off an impressive streak of dominant victories, the Bull Dogs are aiming to continue their winning ways as they face the Bedford North Lawrence Stars in the opening round.

Game Overview

The Bull Dogs, boasting an impressive 11-1 record, will tip off against Bedford North Lawrence at 12:45 p.m. in the second game of the day. The tournament’s format ensures plenty of action, with semifinal and consolation rounds set for later on Friday and the championship rounds concluding on Saturday.

Columbus North enters this tournament with momentum, having won eight straight road games dating back to last season. Their offensive prowess has been a highlight during this stretch, averaging 56.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Bedford North Lawrence has had a rougher season at 4-7, struggling to find consistency as they’ve lost three of their last four games.

Key Players to Watch

Sophomore sensation Kaylie Harmon has been a standout for the Bull Dogs, scoring at least 17 points in her last two outings, including a stellar performance against Columbus East where she tallied 17 points and three steals. Harmon has proven herself as a reliable scorer, with her season-high of 24 points coming earlier this month.

Sophomore guard Avery Johnson has also been instrumental in Columbus North’s success. Johnson notched 15 points in their recent win over Columbus East, going 6 of 12 from the field and providing steady leadership on the court.

For Bedford North Lawrence, the challenge will be containing North’s balanced attack while generating offense of their own. The Stars will need to regroup after a tough 60-37 loss to Fort Wayne Northrop and look for contributions across their roster.

Tournament Format

Dec. 27 Games:

Game 1: Batesville vs. Scottsburg, 11:00 a.m.

Game 2: Bedford North Lawrence vs. Columbus North, 12:45 p.m.

Game 3: Seymour vs. Eastern (Pekin), 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Franklin Central vs. Borden, 4:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6:00 p.m.

Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 28:

Consolation and placement games will begin at 11:00 a.m., culminating with the championship at 7:45 p.m.

What’s at Stake

A victory for Columbus North would propel them into the semifinals at 6:00 p.m. on Friday to face the winner of the Batesville-Scottsburg matchup. A loss would send them to the consolation bracket on Saturday. The Bull Dogs are focused on securing their place in the championship game and adding a tournament trophy to their already impressive season.

Final Thoughts

Columbus North’s offensive firepower, led by Harmon and Johnson, coupled with their tenacious defense, makes them a formidable contender in the Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic. Fans are encouraged to travel to Scottsburg and support the Bull Dogs as they aim to cap off 2024 with a tournament victory.

Will Columbus North’s winning streak continue into the New Year, or will Bedford North Lawrence play spoiler? Either way, it’s going to be an exciting weekend of basketball at Scottsburg Senior High School. Stay tuned for updates!