Columbus North Girls Basketball Remains Undefeated with Win Over Terre Haute South
The Columbus North girls basketball team continued their dominance this season, improving to 8-0 with a commanding 55-31 victory over Terre Haute South on Saturday. The Bull Dogs relied on a suffocating defense and balanced scoring to secure the Conference Indiana road win.
Key Performers:
- Kaylie Harmon led all scorers with 21 points, showcasing her ability to attack the basket and hit from mid-range.
- Kenna Conrad chipped in with 10 points, playing tough in the paint.
- Hadassah Hurt added 7 points, providing key contributions on both ends of the floor.
North’s defense was the difference-maker, allowing just nine second-half points to seal the win. The Bull Dogs remain the team to beat in Conference Indiana as they gear up for another test this week.