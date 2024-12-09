Columbus North Girls Basketball Remains Undefeated with Win Over Terre Haute South

The Columbus North girls basketball team continued their dominance this season, improving to 8-0 with a commanding 55-31 victory over Terre Haute South on Saturday. The Bull Dogs relied on a suffocating defense and balanced scoring to secure the Conference Indiana road win.

Key Performers:

led all scorers with , showcasing her ability to attack the basket and hit from mid-range. Kenna Conrad chipped in with 10 points , playing tough in the paint.

chipped in with , playing tough in the paint. Hadassah Hurt added 7 points, providing key contributions on both ends of the floor.

North’s defense was the difference-maker, allowing just nine second-half points to seal the win. The Bull Dogs remain the team to beat in Conference Indiana as they gear up for another test this week.