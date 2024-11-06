Columbus North Girls Basketball Primed for Season After Strong Scrimmage

Columbus North girls’ basketball team made an impressive showing in a recent scrimmage against Bedford North Lawrence, giving fans a taste of what’s to come this season. The Bulldogs looked well-prepared, blending strong defensive plays with smooth offensive execution. Both starters and bench players contributed, showing depth across the roster as they gear up for their season opener on November 9 against Franklin.

This early performance highlighted the Bulldogs’ commitment to teamwork and strategy. With the combination of skill and energy they brought to the court, North is expected to make a statement in their opener. Fans are excited to see this scrappy and focused team in action as they aim to start the season on a high note.