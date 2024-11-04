Columbus North Cross Country Earns Top-Ten Finishes at State Championships

Columbus North’s boys and girls cross-country teams wrapped up a successful season with sixth and tenth-place finishes, respectively, at the IHSAA State Championships in Terre Haute. Leading the charge for the boys, junior Jace Works finished 15th, earning All-State honors after an outstanding season. Neal White also had a commendable performance, finishing 34th, with teammates Draven Martinez, Denton Sluder, and Justin Reckers placing in the top 100 in a field of nearly 250 runners.

The girls’ team also delivered, with senior Carys Glyn-Jones finishing in 19th place and claiming All-State honors. The team, featuring a mix of experienced seniors and promising younger athletes, secured their tenth-place finish with impressive performances from runners like Tristan Works and Kyleigh Wolf.

This year’s achievements continue North’s tradition of excellence in cross-country, setting a strong foundation for future seasons.