Columbus North Bull Dogs Ready to Unleash for Sectional Battle Against Franklin Central

Friday night, the Columbus North Bull Dogs are geared up and ready to dig into sectional action as they face off against Franklin Central. Set for a 7 p.m. kickoff, this showdown on home turf is more than just another game – it’s the Bull Dogs’ shot at their first sectional title in 17 years! With an impressive 8-1 record, this season has been a tail-wagger for North, and they’re ready to keep the momentum rolling.

The Bull Dogs’ offense has been a powerhouse, racking up over 31 points in each of their last four games. They’re coming off a dominant 48-24 win against Terre Haute South Vigo, a game where they truly let their bite do the talking. Gino Prescott led the charge with 122 total yards and a touchdown, adding to North’s fearsome ground game. But it wasn’t just about offense – the defense was as tenacious as a pack, with Luke Russell and Macario Mendez snagging two big interceptions. Jose M. Ramirez Casas joined the fun with a sack and 11 total tackles, keeping opponents at bay.

Franklin Central, however, won’t be an easy chew toy. The Flashes come in with a tough defense, having forced 15 turnovers this season, and they bring a balanced offensive attack that’s racked up over 1,000 yards on both the ground and in the air. But North’s pack is ready, and they’re set on making Franklin Central earn every yard. If North can keep their paws on the gas, they’re looking at a possible matchup with powerhouse Center Grove in the next round – but first, they’ve got to handle business this Friday.