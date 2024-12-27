Columbus North Boys Basketball Prepares for Batesville Tournament Showdown

The Columbus North Bull Dogs are heading to Batesville High School this Friday, Dec. 27, to wrap up 2024 in the highly anticipated Batesville Tournament. With momentum on their side and a trio of wins under their belts, the Bull Dogs are ready to showcase their skills on the hardwood and aim for a tournament title.

Tournament Overview

The action begins at 10 a.m. when Mount Vernon (Fortville) takes on Batesville in the opening game of the tournament. The Bull Dogs will take the floor at 11:45 a.m. to face a formidable Roncalli Royals team. The results of these matchups will determine the evening’s schedule, with the losers of the first two games battling for 3rd place at 6 p.m. and the winners competing for the championship at 7:45 p.m.

Key Matchup: Columbus North vs. Roncalli

Columbus North (5-1) enters the tournament on a three-game winning streak, fresh off a decisive 59-42 victory over Columbus East last Friday. Leading the charge was senior standout Nathan Enneking, who exploded for a career-high 21 points, going an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. Austin Perry added 12 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double, while the Bull Dogs’ defense locked down their crosstown rivals.

The Roncalli Royals (7-0), meanwhile, are riding high with a seven-game win streak. The Royals dominated Beech Grove 61-33 in their last outing, powered by Joe Taylor’s double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) and a strong supporting performance from Will Hegwood (eight points, three steals). The Royals’ ability to crash the offensive glass—collecting a season-high 12 offensive rebounds—will be a key factor to watch in Friday’s clash.

This matchup promises to be a battle of sharpshooters, as both teams have been on fire from beyond the arc. Columbus North has connected on 38.2% of their three-pointers this season, while Roncalli has been even more lethal, shooting 42.4% from deep. With both teams boasting dynamic offenses, this game could come down to defensive stops and execution in the clutch.

What’s at Stake

A win over Roncalli would propel Columbus North into the championship game at 7:45 p.m., where they would face the winner of Mount Vernon and Batesville. A loss would relegate the Bull Dogs to the 3rd-place game at 6 p.m., but with their recent form, the Bull Dogs are determined to leave Batesville with the tournament trophy in hand.

Looking Ahead

This tournament provides an opportunity for Columbus North to continue building momentum as they head into the heart of their schedule in 2024. The Bull Dogs have shown significant improvement from last season, and their strong start has fans optimistic about their potential.

Game Details

Game 1: Mount Vernon vs. Batesville, 10:00 a.m.

Game 2: Columbus North vs. Roncalli, 11:45 a.m.

3rd Place Game: 6:00 p.m.

Championship Game: 7:45 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to pack the stands at Batesville High School and cheer on the Bull Dogs as they close out the year in style. With a mix of seasoned leadership and rising talent, Columbus North is ready to make a statement at the Batesville Tournament. Will the Bull Dogs end 2024 as champions? Stay tuned to find out!