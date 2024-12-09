Columbus North Boys Basketball Bounces Back Strong

The Columbus North boys basketball team experienced the highs and lows of the game this weekend, suffering their first loss on Friday before responding with an emphatic win on Saturday.

Friday Night Struggles

The Bull Dogs faced a tough road test at Silver Creek, falling 79-62 after a sluggish first quarter left them trailing 27-10. Despite outscoring the Dragons over the final three quarters, North couldn’t close the gap. Austin Perry led the way with 18 points, while Caleb Ferguson added 15 and Braylon Thoman scored 11.

Saturday Night Dominance

Back at home on Saturday, North wasted no time rebounding from Friday’s loss. The Bull Dogs jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead against Martinsville and cruised to an 81-48 victory. Ferguson led all scorers with 23 points, while Perry added 17, connecting on five three-pointers. Nate Enneking chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds, as North’s defense forced 23 turnovers and hit 13 three-pointers as a team.