Columbus North Athletes Shine in Conference Indiana All-Conference Honors

Columbus North athletes have been recognized with prestigious All-Conference honors, underscoring their dedication, teamwork, and skill across a range of sports. With standout performances in cross country, football, soccer, golf, tennis, and volleyball, these Bull Dogs have brought pride to their school and community in the 2024 fall sports season.

Boys Cross Country (2nd in Conference)

Columbus North’s boys cross country team secured a second-place finish in the conference, with six athletes receiving All-Conference honors. Congratulations to Neal White, Logan Vanzant, Jonny Klaus, Draven Martinez, Justin Reckers, and Graham Pumphrey for their outstanding performances throughout the season.

Girls Cross Country (Conference Champions)

The girls cross country team celebrated a conference championship title, led by Carys Glyn-Jones, who was named the conference champion. Teammates Kyleigh Wolf, Tristan Works, Ainsley Sherlock, Macy Eaton, Emma Lowther, Adira Sluder, and Kodi Smith also received All-Conference recognition for their roles in this successful season.

Football (Conference Champions)

Columbus North’s football team was crowned conference champions, with several key players honored for their contributions to a remarkable season. Standout athletes include Jackson Haston, Evan Saevre, Jose Ramirez, Luke Russell, Bryce Harriman, Drew Schiefer, Asher Ratliff, Gino Prescott, Garrett Long, and Braylon Thoman. Additionally, Anderson Horn, Macario Mendez, Sam Perry, and Jayce Emmitt earned honorable mentions for their impressive play.

Girls Golf (2nd in Conference)

The girls golf team achieved a second-place finish in the conference, led by conference champion Erin Hopkins and teammate Lindsey Hartwell, who also made the All-Conference team.

Boys Soccer (3rd in Conference)

The boys soccer team earned a third-place finish, with players Sam Brown, Konnor Gribbins, and Bryan Rodriguez receiving All-Conference honors. Madux Tovey and Leo Iorio also earned honorable mentions for their contributions.

Girls Soccer (2nd in Conference)

The girls soccer team placed second in the conference, with notable performances by All-Conference athletes Rachell Merritt, Page Mora, Allison Kolhouse, and Avery Baker. Honorable mentions went to Brooklyn Pendleton and Rachel Fulp.

Boys Tennis (Conference Champions)

The boys tennis team clinched the conference championship, with Hank Lin, Parth Shah, Yoki Murabayashi, and Michael Crossman receiving All-Conference honors for their achievements this season.

Volleyball (3rd in Conference)

The volleyball team captured a third-place finish in the conference. Honored players included Kennedy Horn and Morgan Osborn, with Karen Dutro receiving an honorable mention for her strong season.