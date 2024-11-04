Columbus East’s Season Ends in Sectional Showdown Against Franklin

Columbus East closed its season with a 42-17 loss to Franklin in the sectional semifinals. The Olympians showed grit and determination, with an early 7-0 lead thanks to a short touchdown run from quarterback Kyson Villarreal, set up by Jared Brooks’ big punt return. Villarreal added another touchdown later in the first half, giving East a boost before halftime.

Despite these efforts, East had difficulty containing Franklin’s star running back Alex Leugers, who managed to break multiple long runs and added several touchdowns to widen the lead. The Olympians made a last push to close the gap before the half with a field goal from Skylar Bailey, bringing the score to 21-17. In the second half, the Grizzly Cubs capitalized on key opportunities to extend their lead, ultimately securing the win.

East ends the season as Hoosier Hills Conference Champions with a 6-4 record and several strong performances. It’s been a season of growth and highlights, and fans have much to look forward to with the continued development of the team’s younger talent.