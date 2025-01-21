Columbus East Wrestling Shines at JV Regionals

The Columbus East JV wrestling team delivered an impressive performance at the IHSWCA JV Regionals in Fishers, showcasing their depth and talent across multiple weight classes. Competing against 23 other teams, the Olympians produced several standout performances, cementing their reputation as a wrestling powerhouse.

Rohan McWilliams dominated the 157A division, securing first place with a lightning-fast pin in the championship match. Adam Dye and Brayden Lee also claimed titles in the 165 and 175A divisions, respectively. Dye defeated teammate Kyler Schadenfroh in an all-Columbus East final, highlighting the team’s internal depth.

Other notable finishes included Brian Findley’s second-place result in the 132A division and fourth-place finishes from Nelson Kinman (138), Henry McMahon (157B), and Brady Cleary (175B). Ethan Gilley added a strong fourth-place showing at 215.

As a team, the Olympians ranked fourth in total pins and match points scored, showcasing their collective strength.

With performances like these, the future of Columbus East wrestling looks bright as these JV athletes prepare to make their mark at the varsity level.