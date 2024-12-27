Columbus East Wrestling: Ready to Grapple with the Best at Al Smith Classic

The Columbus East boys wrestling team is pinning their hopes on strong performances this weekend at the 46th Annual Al Smith Classic, hosted by Mishawaka High School. This two-day event is no ordinary tournament—it’s a proving ground for Indiana’s top grapplers. Featuring powerhouses like Crown Point, Bloomington South, and Cathedral, the competition is as fierce as a New Year’s Eve countdown.

The Olympians have been preparing diligently for this showcase, knowing that placing in this elite event is a badge of honor. Fans can follow their favorite wrestlers live via TrackWrestling.com. For those making the trek to Mishawaka, remember to bring your holiday cheer (and directions to 1202 Lincoln Way East).

Here’s hoping Columbus East wrestles their way into 2024 with podium finishes and momentum heading into the new year.