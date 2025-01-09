Columbus East Wrestling Falls to Cathedral on Senior Night

The Columbus East wrestling team suffered its first dual loss of the season on Wednesday, falling 41-27 to Cathedral in a hard-fought battle on senior night. The Olympians started strong, taking a 16-0 lead with victories from Clayton Miller, Hank Redman, and James Moss.

However, Cathedral stormed back, winning seven consecutive matches to swing the momentum. Despite late wins from Caleb Kirkpatrick, Caleb Cooper, and Lincoln Cooper, East couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Olympians, now 13-1 on the season, will look to bounce back on Saturday at the Class 3A State Duals in Franklin, where they are the No. 3 seed.