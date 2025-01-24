Columbus East Welcomes Owen Collie as New Girls Varsity Soccer Head Coach

Columbus East High School has scored a major goal for its girls’ soccer program by appointing Owen Collie as the new Head Coach for the Varsity Soccer Team. With over 20 years of coaching experience and a distinguished track record on and off the pitch, Coach Collie is set to bring a world-class level of leadership and development to the Olympians.

A World-Class Resume

Coach Collie’s coaching career is nothing short of spectacular, featuring a collection of certifications, awards, and international experience that would make any soccer fan cheer. He holds multiple coaching licenses from top organizations, including the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and the Scottish Football Association (SFA), showcasing his commitment to elevating the beautiful game. From the tactical insights of 7v7 and 9v9 formats to youth development expertise, Collie’s credentials are a cut above the rest.

A History of Excellence

Coach Collie is no stranger to success. Whether guiding teams to ECNL National Playoffs or leading Incarnate Word High School to its first District Championship in a decade, his leadership has delivered results. His time as Assistant Coach at Trinity University helped the team earn a National Championship Runner-Up title in 2013, and his players consistently rise to the occasion under his guidance.

Building Players On and Off the Field

More than a coach, Collie is a mentor and educator. With a Master’s in Kinesiology and a Bachelor’s in Sports Management, he understands the science of player development and the importance of shaping well-rounded student-athletes. His commitment to community engagement and youth development is a hallmark of his career, making him an ideal fit for Columbus East.

Exciting Times Ahead

David Miller, Columbus East Athletic Director, couldn’t contain his excitement: “We are thrilled to have Coach Collie join the Columbus East family. His diverse experience, leadership, and passion for soccer development make him an ideal fit to lead our girls’ soccer program. We are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Coach Collie is already gearing up for the upcoming season, ready to lead the Olympians to new heights. A meet-and-greet event will be announced soon, giving the community an opportunity to welcome their new coach and hear his vision for the team.

With Coach Collie at the helm, the future of Columbus East girls’ soccer looks brighter than ever. Get ready, Olympians—it’s time to kick things up a notch!