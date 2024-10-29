Columbus East to Host 2024 IHSAA 3A South Volleyball Semi-State on November 2nd

Columbus East High School is set to host the 2024 IHSAA 3A South Volleyball Semi-State this Saturday, November 2, providing local fans with an exciting day of high-stakes competition. Four elite teams—the Jennings County Panthers, Roncalli Royals, Silver Creek Dragons, and Tri-West Bruins—will go head-to-head for a spot in the state finals, with matchups beginning in the morning and culminating in an evening championship.

Semi-State Schedule:

Game One: Jennings County Panthers vs. Roncalli Royals – 10 a.m. EST

Jennings County Panthers vs. Roncalli Royals – 10 a.m. EST Game Two: Silver Creek Dragons vs. Tri-West Bruins – 12 p.m. EST

Silver Creek Dragons vs. Tri-West Bruins – 12 p.m. EST Championship Game: Winners of Game One and Game Two – 7 p.m. EST

Event Location:

Columbus East High School

230 S. Marr Rd, Columbus, IN 47201

Ticketing Information:

Tickets are available for advance purchase online or can be bought at the door, with QR code options on-site for quick access. For ease of entry, links to ticket purchasing are available below:

Game One & Game Two: Tickets Here

Tickets Here Championship Game: Tickets Here

(If the above hyperlink doesn’t work)Tickets can purchased ahead or at the door with a QR code:

Game One & Two: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=99597

Championship: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=99598

Concessions will be offered during the event; please note it’s a cash-only service.

Local Spotlight:

Jennings County represents a strong regional showing in this semi-state, bringing local support and excitement to Columbus East’s home court. Each team’s path to this critical stage has been marked by impressive seasons and competitive play, setting up a thrilling day of volleyball. The champions will advance to the state finals, making every point count in these intense matches.