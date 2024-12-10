Columbus East Swimming Secures Split Against Jennings County

The Columbus East boys and girls swimming teams had a successful meet against Jennings County on Monday. The boys team was dominant, earning an impressive 120-37 victory, while the girls edged out a hard-fought 81-74 win.

For the boys, Josh Pendleton led the charge, taking first in the 200 freestyle (1:50.56) and 100 butterfly (55.90). Keaton Stephenson added wins in the 50 freestyle (23.21) and 500 freestyle (5:03.45), while Gavin Day excelled in diving with a score of 263.45.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Connelly Furnish had a standout night, winning the 200 freestyle (2:07.87) and 100 backstroke (1:14.67). She also contributed to victories in the 200 medley relay (2:16.30) and 400 freestyle relay (4:34.83). Cassidy Furnish and Maddie Beyer also delivered strong performances, securing wins in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively.

Both teams showcased their depth and teamwork, setting the stage for continued success this season.