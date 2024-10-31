Columbus East Olympians Fired Up for Sectional Showdown with Franklin

Get ready for the Friday night lights to shine at Stafford Field as the Columbus East Olympians host the Franklin Grizzly Cubs in our high school football game of the week! Join me, Jeremy Giggy, as I bring you every play in this thrilling sectional semifinal, with Coach Dick Johnson as our football analyst. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and East is ready to bring the heat, looking for their first sectional win since 2020.

The Olympians are on fire, having completely turned around their season after a rocky 0-2 start. Since then, they’ve ignited the scoreboard, winning six of their last seven games and blazing their way to a 6-3 record. Coach Eddie Vogel has this team burning with confidence, and their offense is sizzling, putting up an average of 32.3 points per game. In their latest victory over Bedford North Lawrence, quarterback Kyson Villarreal showed he’s the spark behind this Olympian offense, throwing for 219 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, Keaton Lawson, was unstoppable, racking up 187 total yards and two touchdowns. And on the ground, Thomas Houpey added fuel to the fire with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Franklin will be coming in hot, though, led by standout rusher Alex Leugers, who’s known for torching defenses with an average of 169.3 yards per game. The Grizzly Cubs may have struggled in their recent 35-3 loss to Decatur Central, but their physical play will be something East will need to snuff out early.

With a win, East could face East Central in the next round, but for now, they’re focused on keeping their home flames burning strong. The Olympians have their sights set on going the distance, and they’re ready to fan the flames of victory this Friday night. Don’t miss a second of the action as the Olympians aim to keep their season alive and burning bright!