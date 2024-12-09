Columbus East Girls Wrestling Wins HHC Title
The Columbus East girls wrestling team made history on Saturday by winning the inaugural Hoosier Hills Conference Championship. With five individual champions and a team score of 238 points, the Olympians edged out Jennings County to claim the crown.
Champions
- Saige Plummer (125)
- Madison Mount (130)
- Eden Knight (145)
- Grace McMahon (170)
- Monica McMahon (190)
Other Top Performers
- Runner-Up: Tienica Dits (100), Sydney Morrow (105), Maddie Swartzentruber (135), and Issabel Wakefield (140)
- Third Place: Taylor Engelking (115) and Maddie Schrader (235)
This historic performance cements Columbus East as a leader in the burgeoning world of girls wrestling.