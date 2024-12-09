Local Sports 

Columbus East Girls Wrestling Wins HHC Title

Kevin Kelley
The Columbus East girls wrestling team made history on Saturday by winning the inaugural Hoosier Hills Conference Championship. With five individual champions and a team score of 238 points, the Olympians edged out Jennings County to claim the crown.
Champions
  • Saige Plummer (125)
  • Madison Mount (130)
  • Eden Knight (145)
  • Grace McMahon (170)
  • Monica McMahon (190)
Other Top Performers
  • Runner-Up: Tienica Dits (100), Sydney Morrow (105), Maddie Swartzentruber (135), and Issabel Wakefield (140)
  • Third Place: Taylor Engelking (115) and Maddie Schrader (235)
This historic performance cements Columbus East as a leader in the burgeoning world of girls wrestling.