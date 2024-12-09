Columbus East Girls Wrestling Wins HHC Title

The Columbus East girls wrestling team made history on Saturday by winning the inaugural Hoosier Hills Conference Championship. With five individual champions and a team score of 238 points, the Olympians edged out Jennings County to claim the crown.

Champions

Saige Plummer (125)

Madison Mount (130)

Eden Knight (145)

Grace McMahon (170)

Monica McMahon (190)

Other Top Performers

Runner-Up : Tienica Dits (100), Sydney Morrow (105), Maddie Swartzentruber (135), and Issabel Wakefield (140)

: Tienica Dits (100), Sydney Morrow (105), Maddie Swartzentruber (135), and Issabel Wakefield (140) Third Place: Taylor Engelking (115) and Maddie Schrader (235)

This historic performance cements Columbus East as a leader in the burgeoning world of girls wrestling.