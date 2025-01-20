Columbus East Girls Wrestling Captures Inaugural State Title

Columbus East etched its name in the record books this weekend, becoming the first-ever IHSAA Girls Wrestling State Champions in dominating fashion. Competing at the Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis, the Olympians tallied 89 points, surpassing top-ranked Merrillville and Franklin for the historic win.

Leading the way was Monica McMahon, who capped off a perfect 33-0 season by securing the 190-pound title with a commanding performance. Grace McMahon claimed third at 170, while Saige Plummer took second at 125. Maddie Shrader, a first-year wrestler, impressed with a fourth-place finish at 235, and Eden Knight rounded out the top performances with a seventh-place result at 145.

The team’s depth and consistency were unmatched, with several athletes outperforming expectations to bring home the championship. The Olympians didn’t just break barriers—they shattered them, proving they are a powerhouse in the sport’s debut season.