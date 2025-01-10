Columbus East Girls Basketball Falls to Seymour, Prepares for “Pink Night”

The Columbus East girls basketball team fought hard but ultimately fell 60-41 to Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown. Despite the loss, the Olympians showed grit, staying within seven points early in the fourth quarter before Seymour pulled away with a 12-0 run.

Ella Anthis led East with 15 points, while Kenzie Cheek added 14, and Kimberly Carothers contributed 10. The Olympians were aggressive on offense, attacking the paint and earning trips to the free-throw line.

Next Tuesday, January 14, the Olympians will host their annual “Pink Night” game against Bedford North Lawrence. The event will feature a silent auction, baked goods, t-shirt sales, and halftime activities, with proceeds benefiting the IWIN Foundation, which supports breast cancer patients statewide. Fans wearing pink will receive free admission.