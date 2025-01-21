Columbus East Girls Basketball Coach Earns IHSAA Recognition

Columbus East girls basketball head coach Kaitlyn Phillips has been recognized with an Exemplary Behavior Report from the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). The accolade highlights her exceptional professionalism and sportsmanship during the team’s recent game against New Albany.

The report, submitted by game official John VanWagner, praised Phillips for her leadership and composure on the sidelines, setting a positive example for players and coaches alike. This recognition underscores the culture of respect and integrity that Phillips has fostered within the Columbus East basketball program.

The team continues to build on its foundation of sportsmanship under Phillips’ guidance, making this acknowledgment a testament to her impact both on and off the court.