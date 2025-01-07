Columbus East Boys Wrestling Prepares for Team State Duals

The Columbus East boys wrestling team is ready for a big test this weekend at the IHSWCA Team State Duals. The Olympians, seeded #3 in the 3A bracket, will compete at Franklin Community High School on Saturday, January 11th. Matches begin at 9 a.m., and East will be looking to build on a strong regular season as they face top-level competition.

The team’s deep lineup and balanced scoring make them a formidable contender for a state title. Be sure to follow along as the Olympians hit the mats this weekend in their pursuit of team glory.