Columbus East Boys Tennis Earns Academic All-State Honors for Excellence On and Off the Court

Columbus East boys’ tennis team served up more than just wins this season—they excelled in academics as well, earning a spot on the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s 2024 Academic All-State team. The team’s collective efforts both on the court and in the classroom have been recognized, underscoring their dedication as true student-athletes. Special acknowledgment goes to Tyler Ernst, who achieved individual Academic All-State recognition, demonstrating a strong commitment to balancing sports with academic achievements. Columbus East continues to set a high standard for excellence across the board.