Columbus East Boys Swim Team Dives Into Victory on Senior Night

The Columbus East boys swim team splashed to victory on senior night, defeating Bedford North Lawrence 110.5-68.5 in impressive fashion. The girls team also made waves, earning a 91-23 win over Trinity Lutheran but falling 113-61 to Bedford North Lawrence in a triple-dual meet.

Senior standout Keaton Stephenson showed his freestyle finesse, winning the 50 meters (22.96 seconds) and 100 meters (50.29). Misha Machavariani flew to victory in the 100 butterfly (53.68) and also took the 100 breaststroke (1:04.37). Senior Todd Hundley added a win in the 200 IM (2:11.96), and freshman Josh Pendleton showcased his endurance with wins in the 200 (1:50.84) and 500 freestyles (4:58.65).

On the girls’ side, Connelly Furnish led with victories in the 200 IM (2:24.94) and 100 butterfly (1:06.46). Meanwhile, Trinity Lutheran’s Elizabeth Downey shone, taking the 50 (27.07) and 100 freestyle (1:00.53).