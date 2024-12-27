Columbus East Boys Basketball: Ready to Roar in JCBank Holiday Tournament

The Columbus East varsity boys basketball team will tip off their JCBank Holiday Tournament campaign tomorrow at Greenwood Community High School. Their opening-round opponent? The Yorktown Tigers, who they’ll face at noon. JV action against Yorktown begins at 10 AM, while the freshman Olympians will battle Greenwood at 11 AM.

This tournament is a chance for the Olympians to gain valuable experience and build momentum heading into the new year. Fans should keep an eye on standout players as they aim to light up the scoreboard and bring home some holiday hardware.