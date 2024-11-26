Columbus Christian Boys Basketball Faces Tough Loss to Rooted School Indy

The Columbus Christian boys basketball team continued their rebuilding season with a 67-49 loss to Rooted School Indy. Despite a strong opening that saw Hunter Goddard score back-to-back baskets for an early 4-0 lead, the Crusaders (2-3) couldn’t maintain their momentum against a faster and more experienced opponent.

Elijah Fields shined for Columbus Christian, leading the team with 17 points and seven rebounds. Goddard contributed 10 points and six boards, while Heath Harrison added seven points. The Crusaders showed resilience, trimming a double-digit deficit to seven points during a 7-0 run in the second half, but couldn’t capitalize further.