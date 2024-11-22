Columbus Christian Boys and Girls Basketball: Two Very Different Games

The Columbus Christian boys basketball team dominated from start to finish in a 57-27 win over Highland Latin (Ky.) Thursday night. Elijah Fields led the way with 13 points, while Hunter Goddard and Adam Haines contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively. The Crusaders started strong, building a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and never letting up. Their stifling defense and efficient offense set the tone for a promising season.

On the girls’ side, the Crusaders showed resilience but came up short, losing 43-39 to Indiana Deaf. Emma Murray delivered a standout performance, scoring 20 points, while Katie Bond added eight. Columbus Christian rallied from a 21-8 halftime deficit to come within one late in the game, but the Deaf Hoosiers held on for the win.

