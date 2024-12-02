Colts Pull Off Thrilling Win Over Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts secured a nail-biting 25-24 victory over the New England Patriots, thanks to late-game heroics from quarterback Anthony Richardson. With just 12 seconds left, Richardson connected with Alec Pierce for a three-yard touchdown and then ran in the two-point conversion to seal the win.

Jonathan Taylor anchored the offense with 96 rushing yards, while the Colts’ defense came up big, forcing critical stops in the red zone. The win keeps Indianapolis in the playoff hunt as they head into their bye week with momentum.