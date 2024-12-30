Colts Fall to Giants in High-Scoring Thriller

The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff hopes were dashed in a 45-33 loss to the New York Giants. Despite a strong showing from Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, the Colts’ defense struggled to contain Giants quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for four touchdowns.

Key Stats:

Joe Flacco completed 26-of-38 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns but threw two costly interceptions.

completed 26-of-38 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns but threw two costly interceptions. Rookie receiver Alec Pierce had six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

had six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Colts allowed 309 passing yards and 100 kickoff return yards in the defeat.

The Colts (7-9) will close out the season against Jacksonville.