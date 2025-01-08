College Football Playoff Semifinals: Big Matchups Ahead This Week

The road to the College Football National Championship is heating up as the College Football Playoff semifinals take center stage this week. The expanded 12-team playoff has brought excitement to fans nationwide, but we’re now down to the final four teams: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas. These powerhouse programs are set to battle it out for a spot in the championship game.

Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn State (Thursday, 8 p.m.)

The Orange Bowl will see third-time semifinalist Notre Dame (13-1) take on first-time semifinalist Penn State (13-2) in Miami. The Fighting Irish are riding a wave of momentum behind their balanced offense and strong defense. Notre Dame’s offensive line has been a force this season, paving the way for a dynamic rushing attack and giving quarterback Sam Hartman plenty of time to make plays.

Penn State enters as one of the most physical teams in the nation. The Nittany Lions, who’ve already won two postseason games in this expanded format, boast a stifling defense and a balanced offense led by quarterback Drew Allar. With two extra games under their belt, Penn State’s endurance will be tested as they gear up for their 16th game of the season.

This matchup pits two traditional powerhouses against each other, and the winner will punch their ticket to the title game in Atlanta.

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Texas (Friday, 8 p.m.)

The Cotton Bowl semifinal features Ohio State (12-2) and Texas (13-2) in a clash of two explosive teams. Ohio State, the last team to win a national championship in the inaugural CFP format 10 years ago, is making their fifth semifinal appearance. Quarterback Kyle McCord has stepped up in the postseason, and the Buckeyes’ defense, led by standout linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, has been relentless.

Texas, the lone SEC representative in the semifinals, has proven they belong among the nation’s elite. The Longhorns, led by coach Steve Sarkisian, boast a high-powered offense featuring quarterback Quinn Ewers and a physical run game anchored by star running back Jonathan Brooks. Texas is looking to avenge their loss in last month’s SEC Championship game and bring home their first CFP title.

With two historic programs facing off in AT&T Stadium, the Cotton Bowl promises fireworks as both teams aim to take one step closer to glory.

Big Ten and SEC Dominate Final Four

For the third time in four seasons, the Big Ten and SEC have combined for three of the four semifinal teams. Both conferences have dominated the CFP era, and this year is no exception. If Penn State and Ohio State both advance, the title game would mark the first-ever all-Big Ten national championship matchup, a feat only achieved by the SEC in previous seasons.

What’s at Stake

The winners of these semifinals will meet in the National Championship Game on January 20 in Atlanta. With elite defenses, explosive offenses, and storied histories, all four teams have a legitimate shot at the title.

Stay tuned to 1010wcsi.com for our coverage of the College Football Playoff results!